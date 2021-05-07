Rocky Fork Dam, spittlebugs and ‘Porky’s Revenge’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1912, the Hillsboro Dispatch reported the prediction that 65,000 automobiles would be licensed in Ohio, with the state registrar commenting “there seems to be no abatement in the interest in automobiles.”

The Hillsboro Implement Company had the new 1912 Maxwell Mascotte touring car, advertised as the car for the American working man looking for a car under $1,000. The Hillsboro dealer had it for $980.

For those who hadn’t made the jump to a “horseless carriage,” M.F. Carroll and Sons in Hillsboro had a tremendous stock of buggies, adding that “other buggies come and go, but the good old reliable Carroll remains with us always.” New buggies started at $85 and up.

C.R. Patterson and Sons in Greenfield advertised that so far in the year, it had performed over 100 painting jobs on buggies. Paint jobs started at $8.

The Hillsboro Hardware Company had just the thing to take the “blue” out of Blue Wash-day Monday — the Wonder Washer, guaranteed to have the least noise, least stop, least labor and clothes cleaned in the least amount of time in a new wringer washer.

The Baptist Sunday School was presenting a cantata at Carroll’s Hall. Admission was 10 cents.

In news from Leesburg, Misses Olive and Marie Ladd were recent guests of relatives in Lynchburg, Mrs. Haines Huff was shopping in Hillsboro last Thursday, and Misses Binns, Burton, Eaton and Bates were initiated into the Rebekah Lodge.

The Mighty Haag Railroad Shows were going to be in Hillsboro May 8, and were described as the only shows backed by southern capital, owned by a southern gentleman and managed by southern brains.

People on both sides of the political aisle were excited that former three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan was coming to Hillsboro. The paper reported that he’d be speaking from 7:45-8:30 a.m. on “real political subjects.”

For one day only, on May 11, with every 15-cent pair of Drummer Boy hose, every boy would receive a free bag of marbles at Feibel Brothers Clothing Store.

This week in 1951, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette featured a front page picture of 17 members of the Hillsboro High School concert band in preparation for their final performance of the year.

Construction of the Rocky Fork Creek Dam at McCoppin’s Mill was underway, with construction officials reporting only 19 feet of digging remained before the concrete could be poured for the structure.

Fifteen Highland County men had responded to their draft notices, and the local Selective Service board reported that seven had enlisted in the Air Force, six in the Navy, and one each into the Army and the Coast Guard.

A local man injured in the Korean War was coming home on leave. Pfc. James White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herschel White, arrived home Sunday for a 29-day respite from his service in the Marines.

Another war was going on in the homeland of Highland County: the war against the spittlebug. County agent Lowell Douce told area farmers that there was an adequate supply of insecticide to fight the foamy-looking insect.

It was a double dose of comedy and western drama at the Forum Theatre in Hillsboro, with Bud Abbott and Lou Costello starring in “Pardon My Sarong,” featuring Virginia Bruce. Then, it was Whip Wilson in “Fence Riders,” as he and his trusty sidekick Winks battled a rustler stealing cattle from a woman rancher.

At the Colony Theatre, Margorie Main and Percy Kilbride starred in “Ma and Pa Kettle Back on the Farm.”

The Hillsboro Albers was the place to go for items featured on the Ruth Lyons Show. Whether listened to on radio or watched on TV, you could save on two-pound containers of Chef Delight cheese spread for 73 cents, Star Kist tuna for 33 cents a can, country fresh Nu-Maid margarine for 32 cents for the one-pound box, and My-T-Fine puddings, three boxes for 23 cents.

Former Mt. Sterling football coach Richard Beltz had been selected to lead the athletics program at Hillsboro High School, and would be the new head football coach.

This week in 1985, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro City Council had turned thumbs down on a proposed rate hike from TeleMedia Corporation. The cable TV company said it was still within its rights under Ohio law to go ahead with the increase without council’s approval.

Hillsboro city officials advised motorists that a complete stop was required before attempting a right turn on a red light. Police were issuing $50 tickets if the infraction was observed.

The Ohio Savings and Loan crisis of 1985 had taken its toll on Anchor Savings, which was awaiting approval to fully reopen. It was one of only 17 thrifts still limiting withdrawals from their customers due to the failure of Home State Savings Bank in Cincinnati and the subsequent failure of the Ohio Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Celebrating 50 years of married life were Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Huffman, who would be cutting cake and welcoming friends at the Brushcreek Firehouse in Sinking Spring.

If an additional disc drive was needed for that MS-DOS computer, the Hillsboro Radio Shack had the way to turn any extended BASIC computer into a disc system with a 156K memory, and for only $299.95.

At Fiesta Hair Fashions, you could get the Sheena Easton look with a coupon for shampoo, cut and blow dry for $7.

At the Colony Theatre, “the pig strikes back” in the all-new “Porky’s Revenge,” plus you could catch the last weekend showing of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt.

One hundred dollars down and 8.8 percent interest would put Highland County drivers behind the wheel of a new car at Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro. That rate was locked in for qualified buyers on the new Chevrolet Cavalier, Pontiac Fiero and Sunbird, Oldsmobile Firenzo and Buick Skyhawk.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported high winds were to blame for bringing down a live power line on John Street in Hillsboro. The line was downed by a falling tree that was scheduled to be cut down.

Hillsboro High School students Cierra Nelson and Zach Barnhart got a first-hand demonstration of driving under the influence. Both students wore the Ohio State Patrol’s new “drunk goggles” to view what an impaired driver sees when inebriated.

“Be a model, or just look like one” was the motto of Barbizon Modeling, and Megan Larrick was chosen to fit the bill on both counts. The Hillsboro High School junior had been accepted by the agency from the top 15 percent of 500 girls who competed.

“Cicada-phobia” was in the news in 2004, and OSU Extension Agent John Grimes said the black bugs with red and orange eyes were set to make an appearance throughout the Highland County countryside.

In baseball, Lynchburg-Clay retaliated in its second league game against Whiteoak, downing the Wildcats 11-4, while the Lady Mustangs pounded the Lady ‘Cats 16-5. In the SCOL race, Hillsboro’s Lady Indians knocked Miami Trace out of league play in a nine-inning 15-10 slug fest.

Greenfield’s Good Shepherd Church was breaking ground on a new addition to its facility on S.R. 28.

A new marker from the Ohio Historical Society was unveiled at the former site of the Lincoln School, standing as a reminder to the school’s role in the national fight for desegregation in the late 1950s.

National Hospital Week was May 9-15, and Highland District Hospital took the occasion to salute its 415 employees.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years