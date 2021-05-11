S.R. 41 closing in Brown County

S.R. 41 will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday, May 13 between Ellis Run Road and Mefford’s Run Road in Brown County as part of an ongoing slide repair project.

During periods of closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 136 and U.S. Route 52. At all other times, traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.