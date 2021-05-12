Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 9

INCIDENT

An employee of Family Dollar on South Main Street in Sinking Spring reported a female left the store without paying for items.

May 10

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 4000 block of S.R. 73 reported damage to their mail box.

A resident of the 7300 block of Hightop Road reported vandalism to their mail box.

A deputy was called to the 5100 block of U. S. Route 50 for a trespassing complaint.

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies assisted Adams County in a pursuit that began in Peebles, continued north on S.R. 41 into Highland County, continued in to Pike County before coming to and end on Fairview Road. Michael J. Gammoh, 39, was apprehended and faces multiple charges.