Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 17

INCIDENTS

A call was received from McMullen Road advising that a truck was stuck in a field. Upon investigation, it was determined that a male driving the truck was assisted and left the scene. A short time later, the male led an Ohio Department of Natural Rssources unit on a high speed chase in parts of Clinton and Highland counties before the pursuit was terminated. Deputies later arrested Cameron Hedrick, 18, of Hillsboro, who was identified as the driver of the truck. Hedrick was charged with criminal damaging and criminal trespass and was transported to the Highland County Jail.

A resident of Madison Twp reported a 14-year-old male had run away. A deputy located the male and he was returned to his parents.

May 18

INCIDENT

A resident of the 5800 block of Powell Road reported she was assaulted by a male. After an investigation, Ethan Knell, 18, of New Vienna, was charged with assault.