Fiery U.S. 50 crash claims two

A fiery one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Highland County claimed the lives of two elderly Chillicothe people.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that Elmer Everhart, 78, and Barbara Everhart, 73, both of Chillicothe, died when the 2003 GMC Yukon that the elder Everhart was driving eastbound on U.S. Route 50 went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, later overturning and becoming engulfed in flames.

Sgt. Chad Smith of the state patrol told The Times-Gazette that the accident occurred just east of S.R. 753 in Paint Township near Rainsboro.

Two juveniles who were in the rear of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be contributing factors in the fatal crash, according to the state patrol.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint/EMS Fire District emergency personnel and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

