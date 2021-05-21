In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! Are you ready for another great recipe? This one is awesome and one that has been requested by many of our readers.

Now for another wonderful recipe from Barb Sandlin of Barb’s Farmhouse Catering. I had the pleasure of meeting and having lunch at our Hillsboro Woman’s Club recently. Betty Ann Walker and I were the hosts for the meeting. Betty Ann called me and said she knew a wonderful caterer we could get for our meeting.

I said that sounded great, so this is just one dish that Barb fixed. The lunch was delicious.

I have had several requests for chicken salad, potato salad plus pasta salad. This week I will give you the potato salad and next week look for Barb’s chicken salad and pasta salad. She was so kind to give us all three recipes to share with all of you.

I am going to make the chicken and potato salad this weekend. Make sure to look in your Saturday Times-Gazette Weekend Edition for more of Barb’s recipes to come.

Thank you so much, Barb, for sharing these wonderful recipes. If you don’t want to make it yourself, call Barb. Memorial Day weekend is coming up and I am sure there will be get togethers. You can contact Barb at Barb’s Farmhouse Catering at 937-763-7972 or you can find her at barbsfarmhousecatering.com.

Southern Potato Salad

Ingredients

5 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled, washed and cubed

1/2 cup Marzetta and sweet-sour dressing

11/2 cup Miracle Whip or mayo

1 teaspoon salt

1 small onion diced

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup mustard

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pimiento

6 boiled eggs diced small

Paprika to garnish on top

Directions

Cook the potatoes until soft. Let them cool. Mix the other ingredients together and put them over the cooled potatoes. Garnish with paprika.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.