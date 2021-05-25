Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 21

INCIDENTS

An employee of the Lynchburg-Clay Middle School reported damage to a staff member’s vehicle from a rock thrown by a student.

A resident of North High Street in Mowrystown reported an assault. Rose Alexander, 27, of Mowrystown, was arrested and charged with assault.

Deputies responded to a call of a male walking on S.R. 124 in Union Township that appeared to be intoxicated. After an investigation, Ronald Murphy, 3,3 of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

A female called from a business in Allensburg advising she had been assaulted. Upon investigation, Andrew Marshall, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with assault.