County sewer rules nearly done

Commissioner David Daniels said revised sewer use ordinance rules had been posted to the commissioners website at http://co.highland.oh.us/commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Those affected by the use rule changes can go to the website, scroll down the page to the link “Sewer Use Rules—Highland County Sanitary Sewers” and download the 23-page PDF file.

“We are waiting on one more addition to that, and it’s my hope that we would pass those next week,” Daniels said. “People at the Rocky Fork Lake area and others served by the county’s sewer system can look on our website and review those changes.”

Penny Dehner, executive director of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADAMH), presented the commissioners with an annual summary of the organization’s efforts and the board of directors’ three-year plan.

“We are a political subdivision of state government, so we’re not a ‘not for profit,’” she said. “We receive funds from the state, the federal government as well as from a local levy.”

She said that serving on the organization’s 14-member board from Highland County was Tonya Sturgill of the Highland County Probation Department and Melissa Wheaton from Highland County Job and Family Services/Children Services Division, and emphasized that both women serve in a volunteer capacity.

“All of our funding goes to support a system of care, making sure that behavioral health services are available to the residents of our five counties,” Dehner said.

According to materials supplied to the commissioners, ADAMH has been serving the residents of Highland, Fayette, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties since 1967.

Dehner said that the Paint Valley ADAMH board had arrived at six key objectives in a three-year plan to run through 2023, with four related to services and two concerned with system infrastructure:

• Reduce the stigma related to both mental illness and substance use disorder;

• Increase access to high-quality clinical and recovery services;

• Strengthen crisis services;

• Increase access to prevention services;

• Maintain funding, which she said would be accomplished in part by placing a renewal levy on the ballot in November. She said it would be a one-mill renewal levy for 10 years, emphasizing that it would not be an increase in taxes.

• Strengthen the board and provider agencies’ capacity to serve the community.

Commission chair Jeff Duncan open sealed bids for a resurfacing of county parking lots behind the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge in Hillsboro, the High-TEC Center and the Highland County Justice Center/Sheriff’s Office.

Roberts Paving’s total bid for the three-location contract was $157,390; Fillmore Construction submitted a bid totaling $142,540; and Miller-Mason Paving had the low bid, with a total of $113,315.

Duncan said that all three bids would be submitted to Highland County Engineer Chris Fauber for his evaluation and recommendation, and early Wednesday afternoon announced that the Miller-Mason bid had been accepted.

Also Wednesday, a long-term strategy was approved to address the ongoing problem of roof leaks at the Highland County Airport. Commissioners moved to accept the bid of Paramount Commercial Roofing Systems of Leesburg for the amount of $37,644.

“This is for the main building, the hangar that they use for repair work,” Duncan said.

In other matters, commissioners authorized two resolutions, one a line item budget reimbursement and the other continuing support of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission’s Economic Development District for the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

A trio of contracts and one approval were accepted Wednesday, one contract being an Ohio Department of Medicaid subgrant agreement with the Highland County Department of Job and Family Services extending from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023; another with Carpenter Marty Transportation and the engineer’s office for Mad River Road improvements; and the third being a fiscal year 2022 juvenile court subsidy grant agreement.

ADAMH director gives annual report