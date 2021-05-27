Hillsboro schools move summer food kick-off

Due to the weather forecast for Friday, the Hillsboro City Schools announced they have made the decision to move the Summer Feeding Program Kick-off Event to the Hillsboro Elementary Gym and Cafeteria A on U.S. Route 62 (South High Street).

The gym will be set up for the sponsor tables, inflatablesand games. Cafeteria A will be set up for food and beverages.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The meal is free to everyone of all ages.

The school said that since the event is being held indoors, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for schools will need to followed. Face masks must be worn indoors by children and adults unless they are actively eating, drinking or participating in physical activity. Social distancing will need to be maintained as much as possible.

Frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer is recommended regularly. There will be multiple areas with hand sanitizer available.

Visitors should park in the back of the elementary school and enter the building through door 8.

The menu will include a cheeseburger or hot dog, macroni and cheese, chips, pasta salad, baked beans, cinnamond baked pear crisp, and milk or water.