County COVID-19 cases continue precipitous drop

The COVID-19 case count in Highland County has dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a Wednesday update from the Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner.

Warner said that as of Wednesday the case count stood at 44.02 cases per 100,000 residents, and that the county has seen only 19 new cases over the past two weeks.

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Stephanie McCloud announced on Thursday that, effective immediately, the Ohio Public Health Advisory System has been canceled. McCloud said that “as cases decline and vaccinations increase, this data is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status.”

She did say, however, that the ODH will continue sharing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, current trends, key metrics and vaccination data every day at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Concerning vaccinations, Warner said the Wilmington Air Park is open Friday and Saturday of this weekend whee the Pfizer and JNJ vaccines are being offered.

“The governor’s Vax-A-Million campaign has increased vaccination rates in the state, mainly by giving the casual vaccine seeker a reason to hurry up and get vaccinated,” Warner said. “Essentially, I think we have sped up the rate for vaccinating people who already planned to do it at some point.”

According to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Thursday, the vaccination rate for Highland County is 27.86 percent.

The gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 44.90 percent, compared to the Highland County average of 27.86 percent of the population.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 39.36 percent, compared to 24.67 percent for the county.

Full statistics for both Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 350 people, or 3.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 698 people, or 14.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 886 people, or 18.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,286 people, or 24.41 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,169 people, or 37.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,523 people, or 49.98 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,515 people, or 58.52 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,367 people, or 64.06 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 979 people, or 65.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,253 people, or 64.49 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 194 people, or 1.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 548 people, or 11.10 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 741 people, or 15.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,102 people, or 20.91 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,924 people, or 33.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,403 people, or 46.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,361 people, or 52.57 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,273 people, or 59.65 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 914 people, or 60.85 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,187 people, or 61.09 percent, have completed their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 284,061 people, or 9.84 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 562,474 people, or 36.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 639,591 people, or 43.30 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 691,186 people, or 49.83 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 899,912 people, or 58.36 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 551,037 people, or 69.16 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 518,858 people, or 77.81 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 431,397 people, or 82.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 283,675 people, or 79.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 386,432 people, or 77.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 154,193 people, or 5.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 467,927 people, or 30.13 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 546,337 people, or 36.99 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 602,301 people, or 43.43 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 803,577 people, or 52.11 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 503,728 people, or 63.25 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 484,162 people, or 72.60 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 406,206 people, or 77.76 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 267,048 people, or 74.68 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 366,164 people, or 73.11 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

This graphic shows the percentage of people in Highland County that have started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_covidupdateMAY27.jpg This graphic shows the percentage of people in Highland County that have started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Ohio Department of Health graphic

Just 19 new cases reported over past two weeks