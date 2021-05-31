Church holding School’s Out Picnic

The First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield is sponsoring its annual School’s Out Picnic that will be held on Sunday, June 6 from noon to 2 p.m., according to First Presbyterian Church Pastor Mike Anderson.

Anderson said the picnic takes place at Felson Park in Greenfield and will include a meal as well as games and fellowship.

Anderson said the menu will include entrées like sloppy joes and hot dogs, side dishes like pasta salad and vegetables, desserts like cookies and brownies, and drinks. He said the people from the church are providing the food.

Anderson said that usually some of the members of the church bring outside games such as cornhole, football or soccer. He also said the church brings a few kayaks to the picnic and leads a group on a kayaking trip on Paint Creek.

He said that this picnic is for the congregation of the church and that those with the church are able to sign up to attend it while at a church service. He said the church usually has between 50 to 60 people in attendance at the event.

Anderson said the event has been taking for the last six to eight years and started because the church’s board of deacons wanted to “provide a fun activity for families.”

“The purpose of the picnic is to give families a time of fun and fellowship… Events like this are good to hold because they help our people enjoy the beauty of one of our local parks and promotes fun and fellowship among our congregation,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that the picnic was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the church is “very happy to be able to conduct the event this year. It feels really good to be back together again in person.”

