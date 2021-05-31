Memorial Day scenes at Highland County Veterans Memorial

Highland County Veterans Honor Guard members lower flag to half-staff Monday during Memorial Day services at the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse in Hillsboro.

Diane Coffey (standing, middle) and Jenny Harner (seated, middle) perform during Memorial Day services Monday in Hillsboro.

World War II veterans Herman Holt (left) and Mac McCray, 101 and 98, respectively, were the guests of honor during Memorial Day services in Hillsboro. They both fought in the Battle of the Bulge.