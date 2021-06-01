County vaccination rate slowing

Highland County has continued to slow its vaccination completion rate, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard’s most recent update on Tuesday.

According to the dashboard, for the period between April 19 to April 26, the statistics for residents of Highland County that started receiving their vaccines went from 23.77 percent of people to 24.37 percent, a change of 0.60 percent. The statistics for people in the county during that period that completed their vaccines went from 18.99 percent to 20.45 percent, a change of 1.46 percent.

According to the dashboard, for the period between June 1 to May 24, the statistics for people in Highland County that started receiving their vaccines went from 27.52 percent to 28.21 percent, an increase of 0.69 percent. The statistics for residents of the county during that period that completed their vaccines went from 24.41 percent to 24.97 percent, a change of 0.57 percent.

According to the dashboard, the vaccination rate for Highland County was 28.21 percent.

Full statistics for Highland County can be seen below.

According to the dashboard, 28.21 percent of the residents in Highland County have started their vaccinations, equaling 12,177 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 372 people, or 3.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 721 people, or 14.61 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 905 people, or 18.77 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,309 people, or 24.84 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,198 people, or 37.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,537 people, or 50.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,522 people, or 58.79 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,370 people, or 64.20 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 982 people, or 65.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,261 people, or 64.90 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 24.97 percent of the residents in Highland County have completed their vaccinations, equaling 10,777 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 206 people, or 1.85 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 565 people, or 11.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 758 people, or 15.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,119 people, or 21.24 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,960 people, or 33.85 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,414 people, or 46.41 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,368 people, or 52.84 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,278 people, or 59.89 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 919 people, or 61.19 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,190 people, or 61.25 percent, have completed their vaccines.

