SSCC holds cruise-in commencement

Southern State Community College honored graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 with a “Cruise-In Commencement” Celebration at the central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduates and their families arrived in fully decorated vehicles to enter a parade-like procession as faculty and staff cheered from the sidelines. During the evening’s festivities, each graduate was able to exit their vehicle to walk the red carpet and receive their degree from SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys.

“As we approached commencement during the spring of 2020, it became quite clear that the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent us from having our traditional graduation ceremony. Here we are one year later, and although we’re still very much in the midst of this global pandemic, we have endeavored to find a way to hold a graduation ceremony, the likes of which will be historic for our college… our very first drive-in commencement,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC president.

Graduates from Highland County include: Lauren Brown, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Kara Cluxton, Associate of Applied Science from Lynchburg; Marissa Nicole Coder, Certificate from Hillsboro; Jamie Marie Copeland, Associate of Applied Science from Greenfield; Jessica Donley, Associate of Arts from Sardinia; Candice Marie Hatton, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Caden Louis Hess, Associate of Applied Science from Sardinia; Danny Lee Highley, Certificate from Greenfield; Taiyler Marcelino, Certificate from Hillsboro; Danielle Massett, Associate of Applied Business from Mt Orab; Madalyn M Miller, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Alexia Sheppard, Associate of Applied Business from Leesburg; Alexia Sheppard, Associate of Science from Leesburg; Brianna Kristen Barnes, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Kayla J Bieler; Associate of Applied Business from Winchester; Zane Gregory Bode, Associate of Science from Greenfield; Tyler David Boggess, Associate of Science from New Vienna; Charlotte Brown, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Bryanna McKenzie Buerkle, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Rylee Elizabeth Callahan, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Chauncey Captain, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Desiree Nicole Davis, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Madison Hope Edwards, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Katelynn Freeze, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Sarah Gordon, Associate of Applied Science from Greenfield; Megan Haines, Associate of Applied Science from Greenfield; Lauren Katherine Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Tanner Hammond, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Devin Hartman, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Jonathon Hatfield, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Morgan Holland, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Lane Hester, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Danny Lee Highley, Associate of Applied Science from Greenfield; Danny Lee Highley, Certificate from Greenfield; Stacy Marie Hill, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Autumn Lynn Jodrey, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Karri A Juillerat, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Andrew Louderback, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Amber Lynn Lytle, Associate of Arts from Sardinia; Lindsey Kay Mitchell, Associate of Applied Business from Lynchburg; Allison Mootz, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Brock Alexander Morris, Associate of Science from Leesburg; Sara Elizabeth Newsome, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Jennifer Pangallo, Associate of Applied Science from Sardinia; Chesnie Patricia Marie Pharo, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro; Emily Nicole Pinkerton, Associate of Applied Science from Lynchburg; Samantha Christine Shepherd, Associate of Arts from Leesburg; Cynthia M Smith, Associate of Applied Science from Leesburg; Carter Michael-Dale Snyder, Associate of Arts from Mowrystown; Darren R Stanforth, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Jason Lee Stires, Associate of Applied Business from Hillsboro; Jaqueline McKenzie Sweet, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Audrey Leah Taylor Tharp, Associate of Arts from Greenfield; Jared H Thompson, Associate of Science from Hillsboro; Keyara N Toller, Associate of Applied Science from Lynchburg; Brenda Jocele Tompkins, Associate of Applied Business from Greenfield; William J Whitt, Associate of Applied Business from Hillsboro; Oliver P Wolfenbarger, Associate of Applied Science from Hillsboro; Hope E Wyckoff, Associate of Arts from Hillsboro.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

This is a scene from the Southern State Community College Cruise-In Commencement held at the central campus in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Grad-photo2.jpg This is a scene from the Southern State Community College Cruise-In Commencement held at the central campus in Hillsboro. Submitted photo