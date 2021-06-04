Hello! It’s time to cook. In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best desert. I know I always say that, but this is so good. It will keep a couple days, but it didn’t get a chance to as I took it to work and bam — it was gone.

I am going to share this recipe with you since it is getting hot out and we need some refreshing deserts.

LEMON LUNCH DESSERT

Ingredients

1/4 cup flour

3/4 cup butter

1/4 cup pecans (plus extra to sprinkle on the top)

8 oz. of cream cheese softened

16 oz. Cool Whip (the recipe calls for 16 oz., but I used two 16-oz. containers). I like lots of topping.

1 cup powdered sugar

4 small (3.4 oz. ) packs of lemon instant pudding

Directions

First, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut butter into the flour and mix well, then add pecans. Pat into the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch pan and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Make sure to coll the crust completely.

Second, whip together softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. Fold in half the Cool Whip (about 8 oz. — but as I said I added a big spoonful more). Spread over the cream cheese layer.

Third, spoon and swirl the remaining Cool Whip on top again. I added more to make sure it was covered well.

Last thing — sprinkle with chopped pecans. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Yum yum. So good.

Please send your favorite recipes in and I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Call or email me at 937-393-3456 or shughes@timesgazette.com.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.