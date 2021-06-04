Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing — S.R. 134 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 7. Work will take place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work will begin in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing — S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road starting June 1. Starting June 7, resurfacing work will begin and closures will occur daily Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement — S.R. 28 was closed between Ringer Lane and Monroe Road, immediately west of East Monroe, on June 1. Traffic is being detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 771. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing — This project involves the resurfacing of portions of three routes in Highland County that started April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

U.S. 62 Resurfacing — U.S. 62 has been reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. since March 29. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.