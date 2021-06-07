Eden House celebrates grand opening

Eden House celebrated its grand opening as a salon with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, family and members of the community on Friday.

Located at 425 S. High St. in Hillsboro, the business offers a wide variety of wellness products and services for Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

Eden House opened back in September, but its grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19. After more than two years of education, strategy, creation, hard work and research, the owners, Brian and Sheryl Fluegeman, believe that Eden House embodies everything they set out to create. Their services include hair, nails and skin care services with an RN/cosmetician, as well as services that are unique to Hillsboro such as dry salt therapy, permanent make-up tattooing, High Intensity Electro-Magnetic Muscle Therapy, and micro-current technology.

With plans to continue expanding in the future, including more advanced skin-care services, body waxing and massages, the community will want to keep up with Eden House. Its team truly cares about its customers and community and offers so many services that nearly everyone will find something they love.

Eden House is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. To schedule an appointment, you can call 937-402-4087. Visit edenhouse-oh.com or check out the Eden House Facebook account for special events and updates.

Jamie Wheeler is the executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

