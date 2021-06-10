HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 8

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 7600 block of Pence Road reported telecommunications harassment.

A deputy responded to the report of a vehicle theft from Peach Orchard Road. The owner advised a 2008 Chevrolet diesel dually with Ohio registration 869XXJ had been taken sometime since June 7. This incident remains under investigation.

ARREST

Kimberly Wisecup, 48, of Xenia, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

June 9

INCIDENT

Theft of a catalytic converter was reported by a business in the 6900 block of S.R. 124.