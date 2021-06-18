Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is one of my favorite cooks. Don’t get the big head Tim Colliver, but I can’t help but love the stories that go with your recipes.. Thank you so much for sharing this.

Tim brought in this delicious pineapple salad and said, “My mother made this, and I loved it.” I asked Tim to share this as he has an interesting story to tell with this recipe. I love the stories from all these recipes. If you have a recipe and a story about it, please share as everyone loves them.

Thank you, Tim, for the wonderful story and recipe.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Editor’s note — The following was written by Times-Gazette reporter Tim Colliver.

Grandma’s Pineapple Salad

This is an old family favorite that I’m sure has made numerous appearances at church socials and family reunions over the years.

It’s often referred to as fluff salad or fluff desert, but whatever you choose to call it, it’s an easy to make dish that is great for a summertime get together or to enjoy around the holidays.

Usually, I just write up the recipe, add a few comments here and there, and viola! You get to read it in the paper. This time around, though, I thought I’d give you this recipe in Rene Colliver’s own handwriting, as it appeared on page 3 of one of her recipe books.

I can remember her sometimes adding a can of fruit cocktail to this, and I’ve come to like it better by using a can of crushed pineapple and the addition of a cup of chopped nuts.

As a kid growing up in the mid 1960s, she would let me help out by using the electric mixer to beat up a batch of Dream Whip before Cool Whip made its appearance in the cooler at my grandparents’ general store in Mowrystown.

So whether you call it pineapple salad, as Mom said my grandmother did, or pineapple dessert, whip this up sometime and enjoy it.