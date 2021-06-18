Land bank closing on properties

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (HCLRC) will soon be closing on multiple properties that it has been looking at for some time, according to Highland County Community Action Organization Housing Director Mark Current.

Those properties are as follows:

* Current said the land bank will be closing “real soon” on the property at 11540 Dundee Dr. in Hillsboro, adding that the sale price of the property is $3,700.

* Current said the neighbor interested in purchasing the two Cinderella Drive parcels is working on getting financing. The price for both properties is $3,550. Current said he will have something on this property soon and plans to close on it before long.

* He said the two Fannie Mae parcels at 750 Carford Place in Greenfield will soon be closed at a price of $2,150 per parcel.

* Current also said that a parcel on 6855 Dutch St. in Hillsboro will be done as soon as the paperwork is finalized. He said the daughter of the original owner, who is deceased, is transferring the parcel to the land bank. He added that a neighbor is interested in the parcel at the side lot price of $1,850.

Current said a collection of parcels which the land bank discussed before include properties in the Enchanted Hills Community Association in the Rocky Fork Lake area. He said this collection is 11 parcels grouped together following the dissolution of the association.

However, he said that a title search revealed that one of the parcels, parcel 33-16-203-105.00, was designated as a “park,” which he also said would be hard to change.

The land bank said these parcels would need to go through an expedited foreclosure process and members would also have to decided if they want to sell the the properties as parcels or just some of them.

In terms of foreclosures, Current said the land bank has three foreclosures in progress, which he said are as follows:

* Two parcels at 6774 Heathermoor Trail in Hillsboro, Parcel No. 33-16-902-051.00 and Mobile Home No. 33-06743.

* A parcel at 6638 Wizard of Oz Way in Hillsboro.

* A parcel at 6652 Golden Dubloon Lane.

In a new update, Current said a property at 453 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, a property the land bank moved to start its process, is “going to take at least the land value to clean it up,” but otherwise, it will “just sit there.” He stressed that is because there would be at least $10,000 to $12,000 in asbestos removal and about the same amount in demolition. He also said the property does not need to be foreclosed and that the owner only needs to sign a “quit claim deed.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Pictured (l-r) are Highland County Community Action Organization Housing Director Mark Current, land bank member Randy Mustard and Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton as they deliberate at the monthly land bank meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Current-Mustard-Duncan-Britton-during-LB.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Highland County Community Action Organization Housing Director Mark Current, land bank member Randy Mustard and Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton as they deliberate at the monthly land bank meeting. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette