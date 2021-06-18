Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — S.R. 247 Slide Repair – S.R. 247 will be closed for five days between Berryville Road and Oak Ridge Road starting June 14 at 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 73 and S.R. 785. Estimated completion: June 18 by 3:30 p.m.

NEW — S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 will be reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road starting June 21. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 7. Work is taking place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road starting June 1. Starting June 7, resurfacing work began and lane closures will occur daily Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 28 has been closed between Ringer Lane and Monroe Road, immediately west of East Monroe, since June 1. Traffic is being detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County starting April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2021.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 has been reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. since March 29. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2021.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.