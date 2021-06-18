Comic Con returns

The Highland County District Library in Hillsboro is calling all fans of comics, sci-fi, fantasy and anime for its fourth annual Library Comic Con.

“We were so disappointed last year when we couldn’t hold this event due to COVID-19,” said library circulation manager and event organizer Sarah Davidson. “But now that life seems to be getting back to normal that means that all of our library fun is back and in full swing.”

Davidson said that the con is a time for families to come together and enjoy some of their favorite “nerdy” stories.

“We have something fun for everyone at every age,” Davidson added.

The con will include a how-to-draw panel hosted by local artist and author William Roller.

“He’s always a big hit with patrons,” Davidson said. “He interacts with everyone as he walks through how to draw different superheroes.”

Also on the schedule for the day is a “Name that Superhero” game.

“We typically play ‘Nerd Jeopardy,’ but this year we thought we’d mix it up. This game is all about knowing your comics but also being fast,” Davidson said. “Players can participate as individuals or as teams. The winning team will win a superhero prize bag.”

Prizes will also be awarded in the costume contest.

“I am amazed, every year we do this at the creativity and the ingenuity with these costumes,” Davidson said. “One year, we had a kid dressed as Robin. He had made the costume himself. Another time, a teen came dressed as Keanu Reeves. It was a very clever costume.”

Awards will be given in four categories: Adult, teen, youth and child. A winner and runner-up will be chosen for each category.

Other activities include: Superhero bingo, super-pets trivia, and anime trivia. Patrons can also compete in three different scavenger hunts; play their way through a Spider-Man choose-your-own-adventure game; and make Pokémon, superhero, and Star Wars crafts.

“Our goal is for people to come spend a fun day at the library,” Davidson said.

“We’ll also be serving hot dogs and popcorn,” she added. “So that if people need to take a break from all the fun and just relax, they can do that, too.”

The Hillsboro Library Comic Con will be Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on this or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Pictured above are three costumed con-goers and guest artist William Roller at a previous Library Comic Con. Submitted photo

Hillsboro library event is Saturday, June 26