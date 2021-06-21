This sweet shepherd mix is Shep, a young fellow with a cheery disposition, a puppy’s enthusiasm and a winning personality. He is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Only about a year old and just under 40 pounds, Shep is smart, comfortable with a leash and really likes people. Always dressed for an outing, his handsome coat is stylishly accessorized with white socks and a matching white-tipped tail. To meet Shep, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.

