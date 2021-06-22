Telethon is Wednesday, June 23

The 2021 Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The event will be broadcast live on the Spectrum community access channel 13, on WSRW 101.5 FM, WSRW AM 1590, iHeart radio, WVNU Radio 97.5 FM and will be livestreamed via the society’s website — hicoso.org — and on tech-t.com’s website. Hosting the event will be Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams, Greenfield Rotarian Ron Coffey, and longtime local radio personality Herb Day. This year’s event is being hosted for the first time by Southern Hills Community Bank and its employees.

The 2021 Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The event will be broadcast live on the Spectrum community access channel 13, on WSRW 101.5 FM, WSRW AM 1590, iHeart radio, WVNU Radio 97.5 FM and will be livestreamed via the society’s website — hicoso.org — and on tech-t.com’s website. Hosting the event will be Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams, Greenfield Rotarian Ron Coffey, and longtime local radio personality Herb Day. This year’s event is being hosted for the first time by Southern Hills Community Bank and its employees. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Telethon-pic.jpg The 2021 Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The event will be broadcast live on the Spectrum community access channel 13, on WSRW 101.5 FM, WSRW AM 1590, iHeart radio, WVNU Radio 97.5 FM and will be livestreamed via the society’s website — hicoso.org — and on tech-t.com’s website. Hosting the event will be Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams, Greenfield Rotarian Ron Coffey, and longtime local radio personality Herb Day. This year’s event is being hosted for the first time by Southern Hills Community Bank and its employees. Submitted photo