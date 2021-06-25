HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 20

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy investigated a complaint of a breaking and entering at a property in the 8600 block of Peach Orchard Road.

A resident of the 10000 block of North Shore Drive reported his car was missing. After investigation, Lisa Redman, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

June 21

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 11000 block North Shore Drive reported that a male had made partial entry to the residence. After investigation, Michael Benavides, 23, of Seaman, was arrested and charged with burglary.

June 22

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail advised several juveniles were being unruly. This incident remains under investigation.