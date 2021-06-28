This beautiful boy is Angus, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Angus is calm, quiet and about as sad as a dog can be. He’s a sturdy, good-sized, well-mannered mix, 53 pounds and about 4 years old. Too dispirited to make a sound or any fuss, Angus curls up in confinement without even a sigh. Either lost or abandoned, he was found as a stray. He needs a family, sunshine and some hope. To meet Angus, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.

