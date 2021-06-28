Posted on by

Dog Pound Pet of the Week


This beautiful boy is Angus, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Angus is calm, quiet and about as sad as a dog can be. He’s a sturdy, good-sized, well-mannered mix, 53 pounds and about 4 years old. Too dispirited to make a sound or any fuss, Angus curls up in confinement without even a sigh. Either lost or abandoned, he was found as a stray. He needs a family, sunshine and some hope. To meet Angus, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.

