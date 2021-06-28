Rollover in apartment parking lot

A van rolled over around 4:10 p.m. Saturday at the Highland Terrace Apartments parking lot in Hillsboro. Destiny Shelton, 18, of Hillsboro, was operating the 2007 Honda van in the parking lot when the vehicle struck a concrete pole near a set of stairs causing it to roll over on its side, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. There were no injuries reported. The police department said it does not issue citations for vehicle accidents that take place on private property.

