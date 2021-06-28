Highland County remains fourth worst in state

Highland County is ranked the fourth lowest of Ohio’s 88 counties in terms of the percentage of residents that have both started the COVID-19 vaccination process and those who have finished it.

According to new statistics Monday from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, Highland County had rated of 29.30 percent and 27.17 percent, respectively, for staring the vaccine process and finishing the process.

The dashboard said the three counties with worse percentages are Lawrence County — 27.82 percent have started and 24.85 percent have completed their vaccine; Adams County — 26.30 percent have started and 23.89 percent have completed their vaccine; and Holmes County — 15.21 percent have started and 14.18 percent have completed their vaccines.

The gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories.

The state county average for “vaccine started” is 47.55 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County’s 29.30 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 44.19 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 27.17 percent.

Both full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Monday, 29.30 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 12,646 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 462 people, or 4.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 797 people, or 16.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 968 people, or 20.08 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,372 people, or 26.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,255 people, or 38.94 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,583 people, or 51.95 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,558 people, or 60.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,389 people, or 65.09 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 997 people, or 66.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,265 people, or 65.11 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 27.17 percent of the residents in Highland County have completed their vaccinations, equaling 11,727 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 374 people, or 3.36 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 689 people, or 13.96 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 865 people, or 17.94 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,272 people, or 24.14 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,116 people, or 36.54 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,488 people, or 48.83 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,436 people, or 55.47 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,328 people, or 62.23 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 947 people, or 63.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,212 people, or 62.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Monday, 47.55 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,558,634 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 362,478 people, or 12.56 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 612,693 people, or 39.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 686,033 people, or 46.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 732,417 people, or 52.80 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 941,943 people, or 61.08 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 569,340 people, or 71.48 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 531,592 people, or 79.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 440,530 people, or 84.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 289,109 people, or 80.85 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 392,499 people, or 78.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 44.19 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,165,427 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 303,827 people, or 10.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 552,187 people, or 35.55 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 629,155 people, or 42.59 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 679,195 people, or 48.96 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 882,163 people, or 57.21 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 538,485 people, or 67.61 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 506,960 people, or 76.02 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 422,055 people, or 80.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 276,314 people, or 77.27 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 375,086 people, or 75.09 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Lagging behind rest of state in COVID-19 vaccinations