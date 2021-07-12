Help for animal shelters

A fundraiser to benefit the Humane Societies in Highland and Clinton counties raised nearly $3,000 in monetary donations and and a lot of dog and cat food and supplies, according to Sarah Roe, Highland County Humane Society Board of Directors secretary.

”Air Transport International and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services (AMES), subsidiaries of ATSG in Wilmington, saw a need and joined forces to raise funds to help in the care of the animals at Clinton County and Highland County Humane Societies. They raised funds through an event coordinated by Penny Miller with AMES and Brianne Miller of ATI to inform the community of the needs of these two non-profit providers and the importance of their missions,” A news release from Roe said. “A month-long event was held to collect donations, sell raffle tickets for a variety of donated prizes, and to continue raising awareness and support for organizations that ensure the care and well-being of animals in Clinton and Highland counties.”

The fundraising drive raised a total of $2,890 in monetary donations to be split between the two shelters along with a large amount of much needed and definitely appreciated supplies of dog and cat food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies and pet toys, the news release said.

The Highland County Humane Society (HCHS) animal shelter provides care for an average of 47 animals per month and the Clinton County Humane Society (CCHS) a total of 28, facilitating the successful long-term adoption of approximately 67 percent of those animals and foster or rescue transition to the remaining 33 percent. As no-kill shelters, HCHS and CCHS strive to ensure placement of all animals in healthy loving environments, the news release said.

The HCHS animal shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for adoptions, foster volunteers, or any community member seeking to volunteer to care, walk, play and otherwise socialize the dogs and cats in the shelters’ care. Clinton County is an appointment only facility running its operates day-to-day operations 100 percent on a volunteer basis.

The Highland County Humane Society saw an increase in adoptions by ATI and AMES staff and family as well as volunteers to help in its day to day operations, according to the news release

“Both organizations are only able to operate with the kindness and generosity of your donations. Thank you, ATI and AMES,” the news release said.

Sali Gear, an ATI pilot on the board of directors for the St. Croix Humane Society who works directly with animal welfare groups in St. Thomas, has offered her services to both shelters to pursue grant-funded support.

“Her expertise and experience will help connect our shelters to funding opportunities designed to increase our capacity to achieve our missions. Read a feature story in the Virginia Beach newspaper about her work with animal rescue at https://bit.ly/3tDjmxw,” the news release said. “We want to thank everyone who was involved in helping raise this money as well all the caring individuals who found it in their hearts to donate, adopt and volunteer within our mission driven organizations.“

Pictured (l-r) are Barry Allen of AMES, Marilyn Rollwage with the Clinton County Humane Society, Penny Miller with the Highland County Humane Society, and Brianne Miller of Air Transport International. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_FB_IMG_1625831209552.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Barry Allen of AMES, Marilyn Rollwage with the Clinton County Humane Society, Penny Miller with the Highland County Humane Society, and Brianne Miller of Air Transport International. Photo provided by Cathy Cloud of AMES

Fundraiser benefits Highland, Clinton Human Societies