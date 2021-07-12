HPD: Search turns up drugs

A Hillsboro man was arrested late last week on a first-degree felony charge after a large amount of drugs were found at an East Lilly Street residence, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Brian New, 40, according to Highland County Municipal Court reports, was arrested on July 9 after a search turned up a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and pills, plus surveillance equipment, scales, cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to the police department.

New was arraigned Monday morning where the court set his bond at $200,000.

A bond hearing was set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and New is to be held in custody if he tests positive test for any controlled substance. A preliminary trial was also set for July 20 at 9:30 a.m.

According to the Highland County Municipal Court affidavit, on July 8 at 5:25 p.m., Judge David McKenna signed a search warrant for New’s address where illegal drug activity was suspected. Later, multiple officers conducted a “no-knock search warrant” on the property.

According to the document, New was arrested and placed into custody, and when he was searched a “large plastic bag” containing a crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine was found. Following that, New was arrested and transported to the Highland County Jail where he was charged with first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

According to the document, on July 9, New was questioned, read his Miranda Rights and admitted that the meth, drugs and other items found were his.

Agencies involved in the investigation and subsequent search included the police department, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police Department, Highland County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Major Crimes Task Force.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

New https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_New.jpg New

Hillsboro man arrested after meth, heroin, pills allegedly found