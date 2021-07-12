Highland County still behind on vaccine rates

The gap in vaccination numbers between Ohio and Highland County continues to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories, according to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Monday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 48.16 percent, which is significantly higher than the Highland County average of 29.60.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 45.10 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 27.72 percent.

Full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Monday, 29.60 percent of the residents of Highland County have started their vaccinations, equaling 12,775 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 490 people, or 4.40 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 810 people, or 16.41 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 980 people, or 20.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,395 people, or 26.48 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,276 people, or 39.30 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,592 people, or 52.25 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,570 people, or 60.64 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,396 people, or 65.42 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 998 people, or 66.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,268 people, or 65.26 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 27.72 percent of the residents in Highland County have completed their vaccinations, equaling 11,965 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 414 people, or 3.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 720 people, or 14.59 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 889 people, or 18.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,308 people, or 24.82 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,151 people, or 37.14 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,506 people, or 49.43 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,458 people, or 56.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,350 people, or 63.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 954 people, or 63.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,215 people, or 62.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Monday, 48.16 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,629,241 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 378,833 people, or 13.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 624,285 people, or 40.20 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 696,803 people, or 47.17 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 741,701 people, or 53.47 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 952,009 people, or 61.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 573,542 people, or 72.01 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 534,639 people, or 80.17 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 442,934 people, or 84.79 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 290,463 people, or 81.23 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 394,032 people, or 78.89 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 45.10 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,271,412 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 330,416 people, or 11.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 568,227 people, or 36.59 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 644,418 people, or 43.63 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 692,921 people, or 49.95 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 896,718 people, or 58.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 544,865 people, or 68.41 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 511,640 people, or 76.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 426,372 people, or 81.62 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 278,424 people, or 77.86 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 377,411 people, or 75.56 percent, have completed their vaccines.

