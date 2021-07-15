Highland Co. has state’s 4th lowest vaccine rate

Highland County has stayed steady and is ranked the fourth lowest of Ohio’s 88 counties in terms of the percentage of the population that both start the COVID-19 vaccination process and those who have finished it, according to statistics released Thursday from the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the ODH Vaccination Dashboard, Highland County had rates of 29.67 percent and 27.80 percent, respectively, for starting the vaccine process and finishing it.

The dashboard said the three counties with worse percentages are Lawrence County — 28.26 percent have started and 25.36 percent have completed their vaccines; Adams County — 26.65 percent have started and 24.41 percent have completed their vaccine; and Holmes County — 15.38 percent have started and 14.50 percent have completed their vaccines.

The gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the vaccine started and vaccine completed categories.

The state average for vaccine started is 48.31 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 45.26 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 27.80 percent.

Full statistics for both Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Thursday, 12,804 of the county’s residents have started the vaccination. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 496 people, or 4.46 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 814 people, or 16.49 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 985 people, or 20.43 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,398 people, or 26.53 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,280 people, or 39.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,593 people, or 52.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,576 people, or 60.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,396 people, or 65.42 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 998 people, or 66.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,268 people, or 65.26 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 11,997 of the county’s residents have completed the vaccination process. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 421 people, or 3.78 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 727 people, or 14.73 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 893 people, or 18.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,310 people, or 24.86 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,154 people, or 37.20 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,508 people, or 49.49 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,464 people, or 56.55 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,350 people, or 63.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 955 people, or 63.58 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,215 people, or 62.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Thursday, 48.31 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,646,850 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 383,255 people, or 13.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 627,061 people, or 40.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 699,330 people, or 47.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 743,946 people, or 53.63 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 954,349 people, or 61.89 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 574,645 people, or 72.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 535,453 people, or 80.29 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 443,531 people, or 84.91 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 290,865 people, or 81.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 394,415 people, or 78.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 45.26 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,290,569 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 334,832 people, or 11.60 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 571,234 people, or 36.78 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 647,107 people, or 43.81 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 695,500 people, or 50.14 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 899,320 people, or 58.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 546,067 people, or 68.56 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 512,603 people, or 76.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 427,078 people, or 81.76 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 278,924 people, or 78.00 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 377,904 people, or 75.66 percent, have completed their vaccines.

