Severe storm warning in Clinton, Highland counties until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:

Southeastern Warren County

Clinton County

Northwestern Highland County

* Until 4:00 PM EDT.

* At 3:05 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Blanchester, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include…

Wilmington, Blanchester, Sabina, Lynchburg, New Vienna, Clarksville, Martinsville, Midland, Highland, New Antioch, Samantha, Middleboro, Westboro, Cuba, Lees Creek, State Route 350 at US Route 22, Morrisville, Ogden, Burtonville and Cowan Lake State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.