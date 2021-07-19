Cars and tractors and bands

The Greenfield Antique Car Club held its 53rd annual car and truck show on Saturday in conjunction with the weekend Greene Countrie Towne Festival. The event included a parade with tractors from the Greenfield Antique Tractor Club and the McClain High School Cadet Corps and McClain Marching Band.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_2021-parade-tractors.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_auction-2021.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_car-show-3-2021.jpeg The Greenfield Antique Car Club held its 53rd annual car and truck show on Saturday in conjunction with the weekend Greene Countrie Towne Festival. The event included a parade with tractors from the Greenfield Antique Tractor Club and the McClain High School Cadet Corps and McClain Marching Band. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_parade-2021-band.jpg The Greenfield Antique Car Club held its 53rd annual car and truck show on Saturday in conjunction with the weekend Greene Countrie Towne Festival. The event included a parade with tractors from the Greenfield Antique Tractor Club and the McClain High School Cadet Corps and McClain Marching Band. Angela Shepherd photos