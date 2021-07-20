White’s Bakery celebrates grand opening at new location with ribbon cutting

HILLSBORO – White’s Bakery celebrated their grand opening at their new location Tuesday with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, family, and members of the community.

Located at 157 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, White’s Bakery offers a wide variety of pastries, fresh donuts, custom cakes, coffee, and more, for Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

White’s Bakery has been in operation in Hillsboro for over 55 years, but they recently moved to a larger location and introduced new items to the menu. They are excited to continue to serve Hillsboro at their new location.

White’s Bakery is open Mondays through Saturdays. To learn more or call ahead for donuts or pastries, you can call 937-393-4841. Check out the White’s Bakery Facebook account for special events and updates.

About the chamber

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County.

The many plans and programs the Chamber offers its investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state, and federal legislative/advocacy efforts positions the Chamber of Commerce as a leading organization in Highland County.

Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for White’s Bakery as they celebrated their grand opening. White’s Bakery offers a wide variety of pastries, donuts, and other sweet treats. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_White-s-Baker-Ribbon-Cutting-July-2021.jpg The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for White’s Bakery as they celebrated their grand opening. White’s Bakery offers a wide variety of pastries, donuts, and other sweet treats. Submitted photo