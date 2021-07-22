Ohio’s new jobless claims up, but unemployment under national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 12,619 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,666 more than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 160,731 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,234 fewer than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of July 11-17.

Ohioans filed 3,897 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 908 fewerthan the previous week, and the state’s residents filed 246,202 continued PUA claims last week, which was 26,570 more than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from July 11-July 17 was 423,449.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in June was 60.2%.

The state’s unemployment rate in June was 5.2%. The national rate in June was 5.9%.

Over the last 70 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $12.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.9 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.

