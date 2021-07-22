HIGHLAND CO. SHERIFF’S REPORTS

The following information was released from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office:

July 18

A resident of Columbus reported the theft of a pop-up camper from the 10000 block of U. S. 62.

July 20

A trespassing complaint was received from a resident of the 8500 block of Oak Grove Road After investigation, Donnie Sizemore, 51, of Blanchester was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Arrest: John C. Knisley, 41, of Hillsboro, charged with criminal damaging, domestic violence and probation violation.

Arrest: Donna B. Hughes, 43, of New Vienna, grand theft auto.

Arrest: Cierra Vaughn, 26, of Wilmington, OVI.

July 21

Arrest: Hailey A. Black, 30 of Leesburg, Failure to appear.