GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
July 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jill Tate, 50, of Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious registration.
Austin Gilroy, 29, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Hillsboro Police Department.
Richard Wilson, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department and for resisting arrest.
Lloyd Smith, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.