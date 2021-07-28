GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jill Tate, 50, of Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious registration.

Austin Gilroy, 29, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Hillsboro Police Department.

Richard Wilson, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department and for resisting arrest.

Lloyd Smith, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.