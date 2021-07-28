Improvements approved for county airport

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a contract to improve the Highland County Airport at its weekly meeting Wednesday.

The contract is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) project, and Terry Britton, a member of the board of commissioners, said the project will cost about $303,570. He said the project will be a 90/10 split, where the FAA will pay for 90 percent of it — about $273,513 — and Highland County will pay for the other 10 percent.

Britton said the project consists of the following:

* Rehabilitating taxiways A, B and C with seal coat and marking.

* Rehabilitating the T hanger with taxi lanes, seal coat and marking.

* Rehabilitating apron A, B and C with seal coat and marking.

Britton said projects run from year to year so the airport improvements might fall into next year. He also said the timing depends on what other projects are taking place, and that after the contract is approved, the process to start the project will begin. He said it has not been determined when it will start, and that it could go on for two or three years.

There were five resolutions approved by the board of commissioners Wednesday. They are as follows:

* Resolution No. 21-138 is a request to authorize additional appropriation from unappropriated funds in the sheriff’s budget of $6,720.67.

* Resolution No. 21-139 is the appointment of Christopher Fauber to serve on the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee for a term of three years beginning in October of this year.

* Resolution No. 21-140 is the awarding of the 2021 Highland County Road 11-D and County Road 10-A/B intersection improvement bid to Miller-Mason Paving Company. The board of commissioners said it is the Careytown Road and Roundhead Road intersection that will be improved.

* Resolution No. 21-141 is a declaration that a vehicle not needed for public use be sold as scrap.

* Resolution No. 21-142 is a request to authorize additional appropriation from unanticipated revenue to County Court Telephone in the amount of $295.98.

Apart from the airport improvement contract, there were two other contracts approved. They were the following:

* Contract 53 is a five-year $1 lease renewal for the Family Advocacy Center, which runs from Aug. 1, 2021 to Aug. 1, 2026.

* Contract 54 is the Highland County Airport improvement project.

* Contract 55 is the approval for the Miller-Mason Paving Company and the Highland County Engineer for the Careytown/Roundhead Road intersection improvement project.

Highland County commissioners David Daniels (left) and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_CommissionersJULY28.jpg Highland County commissioners David Daniels (left) and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting.

