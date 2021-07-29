Lynchburg-Clay Envirothon team 2nd in state

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts held its annual State Envirothon virtually in June of 2021. Even though this year’s competition was held virtually, the top two scoring teams from each of the five Area Envirothon’s were eligible to participate in the State Envirothon.

This year the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team, coached by Lara Hamilton, placed second in the Area 5 event to receive the honor of competing in the state contest.

The Envirothon is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students. The competition tests students’ knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and the current environmental issues.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to contribute his or her personal best, but the score that counts at the end of the Envirothon is the combined team score. Once the results were tallied, the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team won second overall in the state competition.

Special congratulations are due to Lynchburg-Clay seniors Austin Leininger and Allison Kohus for contributing their outstanding knowledge and competing in all four State Envirothon contests during their high school careers.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

The members of the Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team that placed second in State Envirothon are pictured (l-r) Sam Hamilton, Austin Leininger, Sydney Hamilton, Allison Kohus and Bridget Wilkin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_LC-2nd.jpg The members of the Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team that placed second in State Envirothon are pictured (l-r) Sam Hamilton, Austin Leininger, Sydney Hamilton, Allison Kohus and Bridget Wilkin. Submitted photo