Southern State expands hours as new year nears

As students and faculty prepare for Southern State Community College’s return to classes Aug. 23, the college has announced new expanded operating hours for its campuses and services.

Effective Aug. 2, Southern State campuses will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of the college’s Fayette County Campus, which will remain closed on Fridays.

To better serve students, advising and student services (admissions, records and financial aid) will operate on an expanded schedule leading up to the beginning of the semester.

Those offices will be open Monday through Thursday until 7 p.m. during the weeks of Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, as well as Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and each Wednesday until 6 p.m. beginning Sept. 1 through the end of the term.

Some departments and areas may also extend their operating hours during certain periods to better accommodate student needs. Those hours will be posted by the respective department or area.

In other news, Follett, a company that provides digital and other services to educational institutions, will conduct all bookstore activity at the Southern State Central Campus in Hillsboro and online.

David Wright is the social media coordinator for Southern State Community College.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_SSCC-Face-logo.jpg

Fall semester begins Aug. 23