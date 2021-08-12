County’s Covid cases climbing

Highland County is seeing 9.7 new COVID-19 cases each day, an increase compared to last week when it was 6.9 new cases per day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker on Thursday.

Highland County has continued its track in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker which was last updated Wednesday. There are four different levels of community transmission – Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County has now passed into the “High” designation.

The CDC said the data for the tracker comes from two different indicators of categorization — the total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days, and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests during the last seven days.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 31.40 percent the population for starting their vaccines, according to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday.

The state average for vaccine started” is 50.33 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 46.65 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 28.69 percent.

Full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Thursday, the 31.40 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations equals 13,551 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 655 people, or 5.89 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 901 people, or 18.25 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,071 people, or 22.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,523 people, or 28.90 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,401 people, or 41.46 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,654 people, or 54.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,615 people, or 62.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,431 people, or 67.06 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,019 people, or 67.84 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,281 people, or 65.93 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, the 28.69 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations equals 12,383 residents. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 494 people, or 4.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 775 people, or 15.70 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 942 people, or 19.54 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,367 people, or 25.94 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,212 people, or 38.20 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,538 people, or 50.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,492 people, or 57.63 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,370 people, or 64.20 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 965 people, or 64.25 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,228 people, or 63.20 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Thursday, 50.33 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,883,263 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 439,487 people, or 15.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 664,366 people, or 42.78 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 736,025 people, or 49.83 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 777,847 people, or 56.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 988,037 people, or 64.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 588,934 people, or 73.94 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 545,120 people, or 81.74 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 450,212 people, or 86.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 294,724 people, or 82.42 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 398,511 people, or 79.78 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 46.65 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 5,452,982 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 370,021 people, or 12.82 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 595,579 people, or 38.35 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 670,547 people, or 45.40 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 717,845 people, or 51.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 923,753 people, or 59.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 557,302 people, or 69.97 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 520,732 people, or 78.09 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 433,032 people, or 82.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 282,669 people, or 79.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 381,502 people, or 76.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

