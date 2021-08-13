Hello! In The kitchen with Sharon this week I made banana nut bread. I had lots of over ripe bananas I didn’t want to waste so, I thought, I will make banana nut bread.

I found a recipe and, of course, I never go by them. I added nuts and while it was warm put icing on the top and let it melt, then I sprinkled some walnuts on top. I also put walnuts in my batter — about a half cup. I really love my recipe, but you don’t have to add icing or walnuts. Make it your own.

I also doubled this recipe. As you can see, I made two loaves. One would never be enough for all the people I feed. LOL. So remember when making this recipe to double everything for two loaves, or you can just make one. It depends if you are expecting company or it’s just for you.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I did, and now you know what to do with the overripe bananas.

I know you all have a favorite recipe. Please send them to me — along with a short story about the recipe if you like, so we can share them with all our readers.They really enjoy them. Have a great week. Send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Banana bread

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

8 tablespoons (one stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

2 large eggs

3 ripe bananas

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees and butter a 9-inch by 5-inch by 3-inch loaf pan.

2. Cream the sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

3. In a small bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Mix in the milk and cinnamon. In another bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

4. Add the banana mixture to the creamed mixture and stir until combined. Add dry ingredients, mixing just until flour disappears.

5. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake one hour to one hour and 10 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool on a rack for 15 minutes. Remove bread from pan, invert into rack and cool completely before slicing.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.