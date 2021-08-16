Greenfield holds 1st ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting last week at Beautiful Chaos Boutique in downtown Greenfield marked the realization of a dream for the shop’s owner, and the first such event for what is hoped to be many more.

Located at 317 Jefferson St., the boutique’s doors officially opened on June 19, 2021, but owner Ashley Karnes has been online with the boutique since 2018 and has opened a storefront to broaden her service to not only her customers, but Greenfield, too.

“I opened the storefront location to better serve my current online customers and also to provide a place to shop local in my small community,” Karnes said. “I love helping others and actually work full time as a nurse, but this is a way for me to help women feel beautiful and confident, as we all should.

“I have always had a love for fashion and retail, and worked in retail as a teenager so that passion has always been there. It was a dream of mine to open a storefront in 2018 when the online boutique started, so now I am fulfilling that dream.”

Beautiful Chaos Boutique features trendy, affordable clothing and accessories for all ages, Karnes said. The shop is also a local place to find PuraVida jewelry, TELETIES, BruMate drinkware, along with other gift items.

Currently the boutique is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from to noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Karnes said hours will be changing for the fall when she is hoping to add more evening hours.

To stay updated, go to Beautiful Chaos Boutique on Facebook, @ Beautifulchaosb on Instagram, and @ shopbeautifulchaosb on TikTok. The shop’s email address is beautifulchaosb@gmail.com.

Present for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting were Karnes with a group of family and friends, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, council members Phil Clyburn and Amie Ernst, as well representatives from other local businesses.

“I want to welcome Ms. Karnes to our beautiful downtown,” Wilkin said. “Today isn’t about the Greenfield administration, but instead Ms. Karnes and the risk she is willing to take to start a business and provide a service to others. Without individuals like her, a community will not thrive and be successful.

“We, as a community, need to celebrate our success stories and help our local entrepreneurs be efficacious. When we do this, other business owners and creators will recognize Greenfield as a great place to start, continue, or grow their business.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Ashely Karnes (left) preps an item for a shopping bag with the help of daughter Brynlee, niece Kyndall and family friend Shelbee, who all lend a hand in the Greenfield shop. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Beautiful Chaos Boutique opens in downtown