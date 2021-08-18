Greenfield man dies in S.R. 28 mower accident

A Greenfield man was killed Tuesday night while riding a mower on a Highland County roadway.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place at approximately 9:55 p.m. on S.R. 28 in Madison Township.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2005 Ford Mustang was traveling northwest on S.R. 28 being operated by Howard Lamb, 26, of Highland. A Troy Bilt riding mower driven by Robert Alan Jackson, 62, of Greenfield, was also traveling northwest on S.R. 28 with no lighting when it was struck in the rear end by the Mustang, according to the state patrol.

Jackson was pronounced deceased at Adena Greenfield Medical Center by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Lamb sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the state patrol.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District assisted troopers on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_OSP-patch-1.jpg

Accident took place Tuesday night in Madison Township