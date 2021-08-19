HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 16

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute in the 5700 block of Panhandle Road. After an investigation, Autumn D. Curlonis, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

A resident in the 10000 block of S.R. 138 advised a juvenile was being disorderly. This incident remains under investigation.

Aug. 17

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to a call of the theft of a golf cart in the 10000 block of North Union Road. This incident remains under investigation.

Aug. 18

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 7300 block of Cave Road reported damage to a pickup truck parked on the property.

A resident of the 6200 block of Shaw Road reported a neighbor was trespassing on their property.