Covid Vaccination Clinic Wednesday

The Highland County Health Department will host a drive-through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

The clinic will be for individuals 12 years old and up, and the health department will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a news release from Brittane Dance, health department emergency response coordinator, said.

The first and second doses of the vaccines will offered to anyone 12 years of age and older, and a third dose of the vaccines will be offered for those that are immunocompromised.

People should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them, the news release said.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the vaccine, the news release said. That includes people who have:

* Been receiving active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood;

* Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

* Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

* Moderate or several primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome;

* Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

* Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.

Upon arriving at Liberty Park, those wanting the vaccine should proceed on Diamond Drive then turn right toward two baseball/softball fields. They should turn left toward the playground and follow the signs into a parking area where they will be registered, vaccinated and monitored, then will exit back onto Diamond Drive.

This event is weather permitting. Follow the Highland County Health Department’s Facebook page for up-to-date information.

This map shows the route drivers should take Wednesday at Liberty Park in Hillsboro for a drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Map.jpg This map shows the route drivers should take Wednesday at Liberty Park in Hillsboro for a drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Submitted photo

Health department providing event at Hillsboro’s Liberty Park