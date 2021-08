The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samual McLees, 33, of Leesburg, was cited for driving under suspension, OMVI and no headlights.

Terry Mulligan, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct.

Tristan Nicely, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Stephen Weil, 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.