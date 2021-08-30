Hannah is a good-natured, multi-purpose, all-terrain kind of dog. The Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week, she can be calm or energetic, likes to explore and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs and likes people. She especially likes people with treats. Hannah weighs 45 pounds and is probably about 2 years old. To meet Hannah or any of the many good dogs at the pound, call for an appointment at 937-393-8191.

Hannah is a good-natured, multi-purpose, all-terrain kind of dog. The Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week, she can be calm or energetic, likes to explore and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs and likes people. She especially likes people with treats. Hannah weighs 45 pounds and is probably about 2 years old. To meet Hannah or any of the many good dogs at the pound, call for an appointment at 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Pet-of-Week-3.jpg Hannah is a good-natured, multi-purpose, all-terrain kind of dog. The Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week, she can be calm or energetic, likes to explore and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs and likes people. She especially likes people with treats. Hannah weighs 45 pounds and is probably about 2 years old. To meet Hannah or any of the many good dogs at the pound, call for an appointment at 937-393-8191. Submitted photo