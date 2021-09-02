Hillsboro man charged with rape from 7 years ago

A Hillsboro man recently charged with raping a juvenile seven years ago is in custody at the Highland County Justice Center.

Jonathon D. Peterson, 24, is being held on a $50,000 bond after an arraignment Thursday in Hillsboro Municipal Court, according to online court records.

The Hillsboro Police Department said it received a report on Sept. 18 about a rape that took place in the city limits in 2014.

On Wednesday, officers questioned Peterson and after further investigation, he was arrested and transported to the Highland County Jail.

The rape charge is a first-degree felony.

At his arraignment Thursday, Peterson’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, plus an OR bond. If he posts bond, he is ordered to observe an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and must complete 20 hours of community service per month to go toward old fines and costs.

No other details were immediately available.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Peterson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Peterson.jpg Peterson

Suspect being held on $50,00 bond